Clear

Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

Duke Energy customers have the chance to voice their opinion on a proposed rate increase on Monday night.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening tonight... people in terre haute will have a chance to voice their concerns over a proposed increase. you may remember...duke energy officials say the company is looking to make some improvements. to do that....officials are asking for a 15 percent total increase in rates. this increase would come in two parts. the first would be a 13 percent increase starting in 20-20. then a 2 percent increase the following year. for the average home that would be around 23 dollars "more" a month. tonight...duke officials are at terre haute south vigo high school. they're looking for your thoughts on the matter. news 10's sarah lehman will be there as well. she'll have more on what you have to say coming up tonight
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
A Clear, Cool Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Brian Moore

Image

Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

Image

Bicknell works to preserve contents of flooded time capsule

Image

If you plan to sell/give food to the public during ISU's homecoming, the deadline for a permit is so

Image

Library launches Vote Vigo Campaign heading to Election Day

Image

Old Citizens National Bank in Paris, Ill. is crumbling down.

Image

How Leaves Change Colors

Image

Car crashed into a T-Mobile store on 3rd street

Image

'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse