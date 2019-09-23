Speech to Text for Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

happening tonight... people in terre haute will have a chance to voice their concerns over a proposed increase. you may remember...duke energy officials say the company is looking to make some improvements. to do that....officials are asking for a 15 percent total increase in rates. this increase would come in two parts. the first would be a 13 percent increase starting in 20-20. then a 2 percent increase the following year. for the average home that would be around 23 dollars "more" a month. tonight...duke officials are at terre haute south vigo high school. they're looking for your thoughts on the matter. news 10's sarah lehman will be there as well. she'll have more on what you have to say coming up tonight