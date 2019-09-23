Clear

Old Citizens National Bank in Paris, Ill. is crumbling down.

Early Saturday morning the old Citizens National Bank in Paris, Ill. started to crumble down. Crews reacted quickly to make sure the area is safe before demolition starts.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:54 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

