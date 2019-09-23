Speech to Text for 'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans

"quite a few people will be heartbroken, especially wives, mothers.. whatever who have lost sons, husbands and now what people just want to forget about them? i don't think so." local veterans are saying they're frustrated that things will be a little different this veterans day. good evening and thanks for joining us. the "vigo county veterans council" announced this morning there will "not" be a veterans day parade in terre haute this year. they say a lack of interest has forced them to cancel the celebration. in tonight's top story.. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live to explain what some local veterans plan to do to continue to honor those who have served. the veterans day parade has been a tradition in terre haute for decades.. but things will be different this november. i spoke with some local veterans today. they share upcoming plans.. and why it's so important to honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifce. michael panaranto and paul kester are local veterans who have been going to the annual veterans day parade for years. they're dissapointed to hear this years celebration has been cancelled. "we look at illinois and indiana being on the line. i think there's a ton of veterans that are going to be upset and probably outraged because we're not showing the support for the veterans that we should." although things may be turning out a little different than expected this year.. these men will not let these veterans sacrifices go unnoticed. "we can't start forgetting about our veterans. we still have people overseas in i don't know how many countries at this time. two big ones for sure now are iraq and afghanistan, so we're not going to start forgetting them before they even get back home." panaranto says they're working to make new plans this year. that includes a static display.. a meal.. and even a band for everyone to come out and enjoy with the veterans. "this post will do something. like i said we'll be working on some sort of commemeration ceremony to honor our comrads. it will be a good day here regardgless. v-f-w 972 will not forget our veterans." veterans hope the parade will eventually make its way back into the wabash valley. "hopefully this is a wake up call to have people step up to help do this. hopefully yes, by next year we can have bigger and better than we've had in the past." now.. these upcoming plans are still in the works.. but post 9-7-2 hopes to have things finalized soon. either way.. they will still be honoring everyone that has served this upcoming veterans day. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun. news 10.