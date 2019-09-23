Speech to Text for 'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans

veterans of "there's all "there's all veterans of one type or another, and this day is for them, so i don't know why we would not celebrate it." a long running tradition in terre haute will be no more. good afternoon. i'm sarah lehman. in for susan dinkel. it's monday, september 23rd. the vigo county veterans council made the announcement there will not be a veterans parade this november. new for you now at five.. news 10's jada huddlestun is live at the v-f-w in terre haute. she joins us with more on why the parade is cancelled.. and how local veterans feel about the change. sarah.. the announcement the sarah.. the announcement was made this morning. the veterans council says the cancellation is due to a lack of interest in the parade. now.. it is unclear if that now.. it is the parade. now.. it is unclear if that lack of interest comes from the community or those that put the parade on. the parade is a tradtion that's been going on for decades. local veterans and community members gather in downtown terre haute to show their support for those that have served their country. i spoke with a few local veterans today. they share how they're feeling after hearing the tradition has been called off. "i was expecting it and it's not going to happen, so frustration yes. i'm sure others in the community will be frustrated as well because we're used to celebrating veterans day" "the people that organize "the people veterans day" "the people that organize it are probably the same ones that do it year after year that do it year the same ones that do it year after year after year, and i believe that's the problem is we don't have new blood stepping up to help organize these parades. only so long can people do it without just getting tired of it." coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more on how these local veterans plan to spend the day without the traditional parade. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun.