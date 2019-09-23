Speech to Text for Monday Night: Clear and cool. Light breeze. Low: 53°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hobson hobson hobson hobson family farms in rockville has been creating maze masterpieces for years. with the help of sky drone 10.. just take a look at this marvelous wonder. tonight clear, with a low around 53. northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 79. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 53. clear, with a tonight wonder. marvelous look at this just take a drone 10.. help of sky with the for years. masterpieces maze been creating maze masterpieces for years. with the help of sky drone 10.. just take a look at this marvelous wonder. tonight clear, with a low around 53. clear, with a tonight wonder. marvelous wonder. tonight clear, with a low around 53. northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 79. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. around 7 mph. south wind around 59. with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. south wind around 7 mph. around 7 mph. south wind around 59. with a low mostly clear, tuesday night afternoon. 8 mph in the southwest 5 to becoming calm wind high near 79. sunny, with a tuesday wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 79. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. around 7 mph. south wind around 59. with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. today is