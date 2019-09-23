Clear

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Light breeze. Low: 53°

High pressure has settled in and we're enjoying pleasant autumn weather because of it.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:36 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Night: Clear and cool. Light breeze. Low: 53°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hobson hobson hobson hobson family farms in rockville has been creating maze masterpieces for years. with the help of sky drone 10.. just take a look at this marvelous wonder. tonight clear, with a low around 53. northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 79. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. tonight clear, with a low around 53. clear, with a tonight wonder. marvelous look at this just take a drone 10.. help of sky with the for years. masterpieces maze been creating maze masterpieces for years. with the help of sky drone 10.. just take a look at this marvelous wonder. tonight clear, with a low around 53. clear, with a tonight wonder. marvelous wonder. tonight clear, with a low around 53. northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 79. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. around 7 mph. south wind around 59. with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. south wind around 7 mph. around 7 mph. south wind around 59. with a low mostly clear, tuesday night afternoon. 8 mph in the southwest 5 to becoming calm wind high near 79. sunny, with a tuesday wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday sunny, with a high near 79. calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. around 7 mph. south wind around 59. with a low around 59. south wind around 7 mph. today is
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
A Clear, Cool Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

Image

Bicknell works to preserve contents of flooded time capsule

Image

If you plan to sell/give food to the public during ISU's homecoming, the deadline for a permit is so

Image

Library launches Vote Vigo Campaign heading to Election Day

Image

Old Citizens National Bank in Paris, Ill. is crumbling down.

Image

How Leaves Change Colors

Image

Car crashed into a T-Mobile store on 3rd street

Image

'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans

Image

'We can't start forgetting about our veterans,' local veterans frustrated there will be no Veterans

Image

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Light breeze. Low: 53°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse