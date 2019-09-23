Clear

60 Bigs in Six Months: Three-brothers looking for mentors

60 Bigs in Six Months: Three-brothers looking for mentors

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:06 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 60 Bigs in Six Months: Three-brothers looking for mentors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"60" bigs in "60" bigs in "6" months. that's the name of a campaign that big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley started in april. they are looking for "60"-mentors to match up with kids in the wabash valley. chief photojournalist "mike latta" sat down with "3" of those children.. brothers.. that are looking for their match. how old are you guys? meet kayden .6, dustin, 9, your seven? and jimmy ray " yeah." todays activity is rock painting. nat//// i want more colors. they are little brothers, looking for big brothers. they enjoy playing sports. "basketball, baketball? yeah...cool. because we have a basketball goal at home." and even more excited about food. "go to mcdonalds, laughter. yep....me too." from the second you enter the room. nat/// uh ohhh....(laughter) this trio will make you laugh. nat/// yeah, naaa.....laughter. nat/// laughter.....i was going to ask which one was the most trouble but i think i've figured that out (laughter) dustin, kayden and jimmy ray are looking for bigs to play ball, go to movies and sporting events. but more than anything they are looking for a mentor that can give them the most valuable thing. their time and attention. "they are defintely excited, they do have two older sisters who are in the program so they are very familiar and they are just like really eager to get a big." so if you are looking to make a difference in the life of a child and you like to laugh, nat/// which one is the coolest (they all point to themselves. me.) then we've found your match, in terre haute mike latta, news 10. haute mike match, in terre haute mike latta, news 10. "big "big brothers".. "big sisters" is still looking for "big brothers" for each of the boys. so.. if you think you would be interested.. just go to our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. there you will find all
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 76°
A Clear, Cool Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

60 Bigs in Six Months: Three-brothers looking for mentors

Image

Local park celebrates grand opening of mountain bike and running trails

Image

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Image

Civil War & Coal Festival Town Wide Yard Sale Sept 27th at 8am

Image

Elders get a visit from furry friends

Image

Preparations for upcoming Mediterranean Festival are underway

Image

Providence Food Pantry hosts open house to celebrate 25 years of service

Image

Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

Image

The debate continues: Should the SAT's be a factor in college admissions?

Image

Monday: Rainy start, nice and cool finish. High: 78

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse