Speech to Text for 60 Bigs in Six Months: Three-brothers looking for mentors

"60" bigs in "60" bigs in "6" months. that's the name of a campaign that big brothers big sisters of the wabash valley started in april. they are looking for "60"-mentors to match up with kids in the wabash valley. chief photojournalist "mike latta" sat down with "3" of those children.. brothers.. that are looking for their match. how old are you guys? meet kayden .6, dustin, 9, your seven? and jimmy ray " yeah." todays activity is rock painting. nat//// i want more colors. they are little brothers, looking for big brothers. they enjoy playing sports. "basketball, baketball? yeah...cool. because we have a basketball goal at home." and even more excited about food. "go to mcdonalds, laughter. yep....me too." from the second you enter the room. nat/// uh ohhh....(laughter) this trio will make you laugh. nat/// yeah, naaa.....laughter. nat/// laughter.....i was going to ask which one was the most trouble but i think i've figured that out (laughter) dustin, kayden and jimmy ray are looking for bigs to play ball, go to movies and sporting events. but more than anything they are looking for a mentor that can give them the most valuable thing. their time and attention. "they are defintely excited, they do have two older sisters who are in the program so they are very familiar and they are just like really eager to get a big." so if you are looking to make a difference in the life of a child and you like to laugh, nat/// which one is the coolest (they all point to themselves. me.) then we've found your match, in terre haute mike latta, news 10.