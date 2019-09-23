Speech to Text for Local park celebrates grand opening of mountain bike and running trails

patients. a local community is coming together to celebrate a new addition to a local park. the crawford county forest preserve held a grand opening ceremony for a new mountain bike and running trail. local boyscouts and other volunteers have been hard at work on the projects. the goal is to encourage folks to get outside and enjoy what the preserve has to offer. volunteers say they hope others enjoy having somewhere to ride as much as they do. "when i was younger i really enjoyed mountain biking, but there was no single track in this area. when i got older and started to find out you could build trails and volunteering for this community i jumped at it. now people are picking it up, and i think people are seeing what i felt." plans to add more trails are