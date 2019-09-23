Clear

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Hopkins shared is voice with WTHI viewers for more than 25 years. It's his voice you hear under the show opens that roll before each newscast and countless other videos.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:18 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

already are already are already underway. we have some sad personal news to share with you tonight. you may not recognize his name -- or even his picture -- but you most certainly recognize his strong... rich sound. the voice of wthi-tv -- ed hopkins -- has died. ed shared is voice with w-t-h-i viewers for more than 25-years. it's his voice you hear under the show opens that roll before each newscast... and countless other videos. hopkins worked in the biz for 50-years and has been heard on more than 70-tv and radio stations across the county. he had
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Cooler and nice this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local park celebrates grand opening of mountain bike and running trails

Image

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Image

Civil War & Coal Festival Town Wide Yard Sale Sept 27th at 8am

Image

Elders get a visit from furry friends

Image

Preparations for upcoming Mediterranean Festival are underway

Image

Providence Food Pantry hosts open house to celebrate 25 years of service

Image

Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

Image

The debate continues: Should the SAT's be a factor in college admissions?

Image

Monday: Rainy start, nice and cool finish. High: 78

Image

1 killed in ATV accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse