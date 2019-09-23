Speech to Text for Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

already are already are already underway. we have some sad personal news to share with you tonight. you may not recognize his name -- or even his picture -- but you most certainly recognize his strong... rich sound. the voice of wthi-tv -- ed hopkins -- has died. ed shared is voice with w-t-h-i viewers for more than 25-years. it's his voice you hear under the show opens that roll before each newscast... and countless other videos. hopkins worked in the biz for 50-years and has been heard on more than 70-tv and radio stations across the county. he had