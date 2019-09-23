Speech to Text for Civil War & Coal Festival Town Wide Yard Sale Sept 27th at 8am

jon talks with debra heaton. the dugger coal festival is hosting a town wide yard sale september 27th and 28th at 8am on saturday and sunday, a civil war re-enactment will be held at the city park. it will feature encampment, cannons, demonstrations, and other activities. activities happen on saturday from 9 til 4. a bluegrass band will play from 6 til 8 on saturday. battles happen both days at 2 p.m. at the ball field. ////////// dugger coal festival october 3 - 6, 2019 town park dugger, in queen pageant, car show, displays, children's parade, old fashioned fun night, coal mine games and activities, displays, free entertainment, sullivan county's largest parade and much more!! (812) 699-1225