Speech to Text for Elders get a visit from furry friends

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to 5pm. the elderly -- suffering from dementia -- got a visit from some neat animals today. vigo county 4-h brought alpacas and goats to signature healthcare... to visit some patients. it's a way to help make them smile and stimulate their brains. patients also got to enjoy a meal with the kiddos at a "johhny appleseed" themed picnic. kids got the chance to bob for apples and enjoy some crafts. organizers say it's a great way to brighten the day of residents. "our residents were able to either view them in a pen, or if they're excited they can touch them. pet them, llamas happen to be very therapeutic. we've already seen that this morning, so we're very thankful that they've come to do that with our residents." the alpacas also visited bedridden