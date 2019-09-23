Clear

Preparations for upcoming Mediterranean Festival are underway

St. George Orthodox Church is preparing for the Mediterranean Festival next weekend. It's a chance to give back to the community, and enjoy some home baked treats.

individuals last year. preperations are underway for an upcoming community festival. st. george church is preparing for the mediterranean festival next weekend. the st. george orthodox church is full of many backgrounds. this includes -- syrian, greek and romanian. all proceeds will go back to the church. members of the congregation say everyone should stop by and experience something new. "you won't be sorry. if you ask anyone that's had syrian food, you know they'll tell you it's delicious. "the food is special. you don't find it all time. that's why they sort of wait to wait for this mediterranean festival to come in." the festival the festival is next sunday from noon
