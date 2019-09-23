Speech to Text for Providence Food Pantry hosts open house to celebrate 25 years of service

a local non-profit organization is celebrating 25-years of service to the community. the providence food pantry at saint mary-of-the-woods college held an open house to celebrate the anniversary. the pantry offers meals to struggling wabash valley families. "what can we do to help these needy people that need a helping hand? so, they started the pantry, and i think ever since then we've been growing and growing and the people are so grateful that they want to do their part. i think it's because they want to do their part that we can do more." sisters at the food pantry say they were able to serve more than 4-thousand families and 16- thousand