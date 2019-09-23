Clear

Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

The week long campaign kicks off Sunday September 22nd. ISP said they will be in full force citing drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws at railroad crossings during the week.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:09 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is not a good idea. in another safety alert... illinois state police are reminding people to be cautious around railroad tracks and trains during rail safety week. the week-long campaign started today. i-s-p reports troopers will be out in full force citing drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws at railroad crossings. officers will also be handing out information on rail safety to make sure everyone is educated. last year... illinois ranked third in the nation for railroad crossing fatalities. police hope this campaign will help reduce the number of injuries and deaths. the "rail safety initiative"
