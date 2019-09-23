Clear

The debate continues: Should the SAT's be a factor in college admissions?

Standardized testing has been used in school for years, but after some debate, a few universities are changing the way the admission process works.

"indiana state university" and "vincenne university." standardized testing has been used in school for years. specifically... the sat exam which is a multiple choice test given to high school students. the exam measures a student's readiness for college. meanwhile... there's debate on if this testing is a "fair" way to decide college admissions. we're joined this morning by news 10's jordan kudisch. she's live from indiana state university campus with more on this hot topic. isu is still one of many colleges around the world that looks at sat scores for admission. while they haven't "thrown" out the test.. they've changed how much it really impacts their decision. the sat was originally created as an "entrance" exam used by colleges to make admissions decisions. the exam takes 3 hours... and the average cost is 46-dollars. i took to social media to hear out "viewers" and hear out social media to hear out "viewers" and their opinion on the exam. you can see some responses on your screen. several said they "should" be thrown out... as they are not an effective way to test a students abilities. while a few agreed that they were made for a reason. vice provost at isu told me.. they've adjusted how they determine admissions. they look at "gpa" as a determining factor rather than "sat scores." "but ultimately the metric is if were really interested in finding students that are likely to be successful, likely to graduate, which we are..a gpa score is more predicitive of that." the debate will always continue.. but for now... those who score high on the sat are given a scholarship at isu.. rather than denied admissions.
