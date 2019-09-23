Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Rainy start, nice and cool finish. High: 78

Monday Night: Mostly Clear, cool. Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 79

Detailed Forecast:

We will have a rainy start to the day today but the clouds and rain will move out by midday and we will have a sunny and nice afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70's and the clear skies will move in tonight. Lows overnight will fall to the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be another nice and cool day with highs in the upper 70's.