Monday: Rainy start, nice and cool finish. High: 78

We will have a rainy start to the day today but the clouds and rain will move out by midday and we will have a sunny and nice afternoon.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:42 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 6:47 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday Night: Mostly Clear, cool. Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 79

Detailed Forecast:

We will have a rainy start to the day today but the clouds and rain will move out by midday and we will have a sunny and nice afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70's and the clear skies will move in tonight. Lows overnight will fall to the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be another nice and cool day with highs in the upper 70's.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Cooler and nice this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

