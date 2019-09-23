Clear

1 killed in ATV accident

1 killed in ATV accident

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

wraps up next saturday. one person is dead in clark county, illinois after an a-t-v accident. illinois state police say it happened this afternoon near york street at hilltop drive in martinsville. police say 72-year-old fred hain was driving the a-t-v when it left the road and flipped onto the drivers side. two other passagers were on the a-t-v. police have not released information about their conditions.
