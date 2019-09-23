Clear

Rail Safety Week

Rail Safety Week

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:10 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Rail Safety Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not a good idea. in another safety alert... illinois state police are reminding people to be cautious around railroad tracks and trains during rail safety week. the week-long campaign started today. i-s-p reports troopers will be out in full force citing drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws at railroad crossings. officers will also be handing out information on rail safety to make sure everyone is educated. last year... illinois ranked third in the nation for railroad crossing fatalities. police hope this campaign will help reduce the number of injuries and deaths. the "rail safety initiative"
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain, then a cool down!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 killed in ATV accident

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Harvest Safety Alert

Image

Representatives from Taiwan tour Hoosier farm ahead of trade deal

Image

Sunday: Sunny start, Windy. High: 87

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse