Harvest Safety Alert

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:09 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:09 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is upon harvest season is upon us and that means sharing the road with big tractors and farm equipment. in tonight's safety alert... a hoosier farmer is asking for your patience so no one gets hurt. this will be a common view for many people -- pulling up behind a big and slow moving tractor. one hoosier farmer tells news 10... the top speed on most tractors is around 20 miles an hour. they can also be difficult to operate near deep ditches. drivers are asked to be smart... slow down... and use extreme caution when trying to pass. "we don't want to be on the road just as bad as you want us off the roads so if you just cut us a little slack. it's hard to pullover with these great big machines. you get them off in a ditch and sometimes they don't want to come back out very easy." ludwig says he has experienced traffic back-ups behind him on the roads... and has watched the last car in line try to pass everyone.
