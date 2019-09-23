Clear

Representatives from Taiwan tour Hoosier farm ahead of trade deal

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 12:08 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:08 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

wabash valley economy and we need our farmers to be successful so our communitites can be successful." a relationship between indiana and taiwan is growing. one local farmer hosted a tour of his farm ahead of the signing of a huge trade deal. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. tomorrow... representatives from taiwan will be signing a letter of intent to buy soybeans from indiana. senator jon ford hosted the 20-19 "taiwan agricultural trade goodwill mission" this morning. news 10's richard solomon was there and has more on what this means for hoosier growers. it's new for you on nightwatch. for some of the taiwan representatives it was their first time being on an indiana farm. those i talked to told me touring the farm was a great way to know where your food is coming from. while some dread mondays...local farmer brad burbrink says he's excited for what's around the corner. representatives from the taiwan agriculture plan to sign a letter of intent to buy around 2.1 billion dollars of soybeans from indiana farms. farms like burbrink's. "after the spring we've all went through and the struggles of trying to get a crop thats huge for us as farmers here in vigo county but for farmers of indiana" but on sunday the representatives took a trip down to the farm to see how the soybeans are grown in indiana. for some it was their first time on an indiana farm. "you get to meet those people and you have a lot better respect for the product once you actually know what went into it" "we are ensuring our commitment try to strengthen the taiwan and us relationships" i talked with "jay-jay" chen at the farm. he's one of the representatives. chen believes helping on another grow is what makes a great relationship and partnership. "friendship is very important this place can produce a high quality item of the agriculture then we need to come here to learn " burbrink says this will be something that will help elevate his farm next season. "we doing the best job that we can to ensure them that they're going to get the best product that money can buy and that being indiana soybeans" the letter signing will be held at statehouse in indianapolis at 9 am.
