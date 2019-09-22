Clear

Sunday: Sunny start, Windy. High: 87

Today things are going to be warm again, but expect mostly sunny conditions. Day time highs today at 87 and it will be windy.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 10:13 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 10:19 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

today things are going to be warm again, but expect mostly sunny conditions. day time highs today at 87 and it will be windy. tonight, rain showers start to move back in. overnight lows tonight down to 63. tomorrow a few showers could hang on through the morning, but sunshine returns by the afternoon. day time highs tomorrow a little cooler, at 77.
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
