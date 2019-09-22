Speech to Text for Girls Golf Sectionals

believe it or not we are already entering the post season for some high school fall sports. <girls golf sectionals tee'd off today at forest park in brazil. we head to hole one, where greencastle's molly ramey has this long putt attempt for eagle. she leaves it just a foot short and taps in for birdie. she finished her day with a final round of 94. to the second hole, great tee shot here from west vigo's isabela miller. even better putt off of the edge. short three footer left to save par and she nails it. miller finishes the day with a final score of 108. to the 8th hole we go. solid approach show from gabriela bonilla. two putts later she taps in for bogey and finishes the day with a score of 90. still at eight, beatiful approach shot from abby drake. she drills the putt to finish the hole. drake finished the day with a final round of 87. next group at hole eight features terre haute south's grace kidwell. she leaves this birdie putt just short of the cup. taps in for par. kidwell finishes the day with the second best score on the course of 79. to hole 9, northview's karysn kick-ta with the long putt to the back of the green. she goes past the hole and has to putt back down but drills it none the less. kick-ta finished the day with a final round of 86. after all 10 teams finished their day it was northview who won the sectional title, their first since 2007. terre haute south finished in second and terre haute north finished in third. those three teams will