EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana State Football 9-21-19

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Speech to Text for EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hello and welcome back. after picking up their first win of the season last weekend against eastern kentucky, the indiana state sycamores football team turned their attention to a cross state rival. the sycamores hosted the eastern illinois panthers this afternoon. 1st qtr, sycamores in the panthers red zone when disaster strikes as starting qb ryan boyle goes down with an apparent left knee injury. no word yet as to how much time he could miss. isu settles for a field goal to finish off the drive. nunez is good from 23 yards out. isu leads 3-0. final minute fo the 1st, sycamores go to the wide receiver screen and catch eiu napping as dante jones delievers a terrific block then rontrez morgan does the rest as he turns on the after burners and goes 69 yards to the house. sycamores lead 10-0 after one. 2nd qtr, eiu trying to pick up a first down when henrik bar-net gets a handful of jersey and never lets go as he brings in the panthers qb for the sack to end the drive. later in the 2nd, reigning mvfc defensive player of the week noka mola sheds two blocks to get the tackle for a loss. later in the drive, eiu looking to the air but clayton glasco says this is a no fly zone as he picks off the panthers qb. isu leads 13-0 at the half. 3rd qtr now, sycamores flush the eiu qb out of the pocket and force the throw on the run, check out the one handed pick by hamlee oh-deh-lay. sycamores d continues to dominate in this one. 4th qtr, isu leads 13-6. eiu looking to try and get down field in a hurry but once again the sycamores come up with a crucial pick. denzel bonner returns this one to the eiu 29. isu's defense stepped up in a big way once again this week as the sycamores hold on to beat eiu 16-6, giving the sycamores their first back-to-back wins over their rival since 2003-04. after the game coach mallory spoke about how he can't wait to see this team click on all cyclinders for a 60 minutes. <there's gonna be games where we can't stop them on defense and the offense is gonna have to win it for us and they will win the game. and then there's gonna be times like today where the defense stepped up and we had our moments where we were doing some good things. defense played outstanding. they played lights out. give them a lot of credit. but when we come together as a unit in all three phases of the game,
