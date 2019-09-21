Clear

13th Annual Bat Festival

13th Annual Bat Festival

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for 13th Annual Bat Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

speaking of some cool creatures... folks got up close and personal with some night time creatures this evening. it was part of the 13th annual bat festival. the event is hosted by the center for bat research... outreach... and conservation... at indiana state university. people headed to dobbs park in terre haute to check out the animals in action. staff at the bat center say this event helps people understand and break down the misconceptions about bats. "we want people to understand the ecosystem services that these bats are providing for us by going out and eating our mosquitos.. crop pests.. things that eat corn like the corn ear worm moth, and also things that eat our forests. so, we want people to understand how important bats are." folks also got to learn about bats' favorite foods...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

Image

State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

Image

Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator