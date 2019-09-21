Speech to Text for 13th Annual Bat Festival

speaking of some cool creatures... folks got up close and personal with some night time creatures this evening. it was part of the 13th annual bat festival. the event is hosted by the center for bat research... outreach... and conservation... at indiana state university. people headed to dobbs park in terre haute to check out the animals in action. staff at the bat center say this event helps people understand and break down the misconceptions about bats. "we want people to understand the ecosystem services that these bats are providing for us by going out and eating our mosquitos.. crop pests.. things that eat corn like the corn ear worm moth, and also things that eat our forests. so, we want people to understand how important bats are." folks also got to learn about bats' favorite foods...