Posted: Sep 21, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

many in knox county spent the day outside catching butterflies! it's all a part of the first ever monarch madness family day. it gives people the chance to learn more about butterflies and even help save them from becoming an endangered species. news 10's richard solomon spent some time down in knox county earlier today. he shares more on how folks are saving the butterflies and having fun. there are over hundreds of monarch butterflies out here. but catching one of them isn't as easy as it looks. but some i talked to told me this is a great way to learn and save one of mother nature's beautiful creations. every year...hundreds of monarch butterflies migrate from southern canada to mexico. many butterflies made a pitstop at fox ridge park in vincennes indiana. abby coffman says this was a great day for her. "we're learning so much from how they get from here to there and they're not like flying like straight like a bird they're flying like...you know? " she and many were at the first ever monarch madness day. the event gave people the chance to understand the monarchs better and where they come from. people were able to study the health of the butterflies by tagging them. coffmen says butterflies are more important than we may know. "well they're pollinators. without everything in our ecosystem everything would go bad" but they could be in danger.. "the numbers have been declining probably for the last 20 years" curt coffman is the dean of science engineering and mathematics at vincennes university. he says some of the pesticides we use kill some of the native plants the butterflies use for food and laying larvae. "we have roundup ready, we can spray the field their loss of habitat is a huge problem across the midwest" many say keeping the monarchs alive is something we can control...but it just takes more understanding. "we're actually bringing attention to it so people will know ok so this is species is actually native and it's important to our ecosystem " if you would like more information on monarch butterflies we have that on our website at wthitv dot com reporting in knox county richard solomon news 10. speaking of some cool creatures... folks got up close and personal with some night time creatures this evening. news 10. solomon news 10.
Cooler air on the way.
