Speech to Text for Wingy Dingy Thingy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to your family. folks in terre haute are gathering to crown the best chicken wings -- in the wabash valley! reach services' 3rd annual wingy dingy thingy kicked off at 6 this evening... and things are just wrapping up. various restaurants across the valley provide chicken wings for a blind taste test. only one restaurant will walk away crowned the "king of wings." the proceeds will help fund programs for reach services. it provides aid to veterans and disabled members of the community. "you can never have too many fun activities for families, and we think this is a family event. there's children that come and we try to do it at a reasonable hour that families can come. great food, so we like that. we just think it offers something different for the community than other festivals and other events." news 10's own alia blackburn was one of tonight's judges.