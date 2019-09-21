Clear

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Wingy Dingy Thingy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to your family. folks in terre haute are gathering to crown the best chicken wings -- in the wabash valley! reach services' 3rd annual wingy dingy thingy kicked off at 6 this evening... and things are just wrapping up. various restaurants across the valley provide chicken wings for a blind taste test. only one restaurant will walk away crowned the "king of wings." the proceeds will help fund programs for reach services. it provides aid to veterans and disabled members of the community. "you can never have too many fun activities for families, and we think this is a family event. there's children that come and we try to do it at a reasonable hour that families can come. great food, so we like that. we just think it offers something different for the community than other festivals and other events." news 10's own alia blackburn was one of tonight's judges.
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

Image

13th Annual Bat Festival

Image

Monarch Madness

Image

Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Day

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

Image

Beautification Project

Image

State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

Image

Police investigate attempted kidnapping

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator