Speech to Text for Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

forward to next year. folks gathered in downtown terre haute today to celebrate some local history. "the birthplace of the coca-cola bottle festival" took place on wabash avenue this afternoon. folks got to check out some cool coca-cola memorabilia... food trucks... and even a bounce house for the kiddos. organizer says events like this help show what downtown terre haute has to offer. "we want to have an identidy, and so we are the birthplace of the coca-cola bottle. it's a great way to embrace our heritage. embrace things that have happened, but also show other generations what we have and just do something fun on a beautiful day." this was the second year for