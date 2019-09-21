Speech to Text for First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest

in the spring. it was a great afternoon to get out and enjoy some drinks... good food... and live music. folks made their way to the meadows shopping center for the first ever "terre haute beer fest." zink distrubuting brought more than 20 different types of craft beer to the festival. organizers say there was a great turnout and they enjoyed seeing the community come together for a good time! "we want to introduce new things and give back to the community a little bit in terms of comrodiery and just bringing people together to just enjoy beer and have a good time." although today's festival has wrapped up... things turned out so well... organizers are already