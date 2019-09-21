Speech to Text for State Road 234 Road Work Starts Monday

if you live in vermillion county... you may have to take a detour when you're out and about monday morning. the indiana department of transportation says state road 2-34 will close in cayuga starting monday morning. crews will begin work at 7am. work will be done to repair the railroad bridge crossing in town. the detour will be second street... to curtis street... to patterson street... and back to 2-34. work is expected to wrap up friday, september 27th