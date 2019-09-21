Speech to Text for Police investigate attempted kidnapping

story coming up on news 10 nightwatch. an investigation into a possible kidnapping is underway in daviess county, indiana. in tonight's crime alert.. the washington police department reports it happened early this morning on jefferson street in washington. few details are being released at this time. news 10 has reached out to the washington police department for more information. dispatchers say the incident is still under investigation. if you have any information... you're asked to contact the washington police department. we will of course continue to follow this story and bring you updates as