Speech to Text for First ever Terre Haute Beer Fest happening today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and live music. the first ever terre haute "beer fest" is also happening today. people are already out today getting ready! news 10's ross rowling is live this morning at the meadows shopping center. he has more on what we can expect at today's event! good morning, ross! good morning, heather! this is what it looked like as people worked to set up at the meadows shopping center yesterday. news 10 has teamed up with "zink distributing" for the event. more than 20-types of craft beer will be available to sample. there will also be food vendors and live music. all the action is happening from 2 to 6. general admission tickets are just 40-bucks. live in terre haute, rr, news 10.