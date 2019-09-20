Speech to Text for In the Zone Part 1 9-20-19

evening good evening good evening and welcome to in the zone... this is hard to believe, but the completion of week five tonight we are now over halfway through the indiana high school football regular season... it seems like it just kicked off, it needs to slow down! at the halfway point we have some teams that have looked impressive, like unbeaten terre haute south, parke heritage and north daviess... linton and north knox are both riding three-game winning streaks.... and south vermillion and north vermillion both have looked good at times with three and one records.... we mentioned terre haute south hasn't loss....the braves four and ohh record has them sitting in sole possession of first place in conference indiana.... south was trying to stay perfect on the season, they hosted bloomington south in a conference indiana showdown... the bloomington south offense looked like the kansas city chiefs offense...they just marched up and down the field... dj bull to maddix blackwell....panthers up 16-nothing... ensuing kickoff big play james mallory trying to provide terre haute south with any kind of spark...mallory returns it to the bloomington south 44 but the braves couldn't do anything with the good field position... bloomington south has some serious studs like wide out jordan weeks...the six-five receiver is a huge target....his td puts the panthers up 23-nothing... terre haute south could only manage three first downs in the first half... one here comes on the final play of the half when allen haire rips off a big gain... it was not terre haute south's night... bloomington south hands the unbeaten braves their first loss of the season 44-nothing.... terre haute north went on the road and played without their starting qb matt gauer... the patriots were in this game in the second half, but come up short... bloomington north wins 31-14.....patriots have dropped three straight... a former wic rivarly match took place tonight down in sullivan between the arrows and the south vermillion wildcats. this game means a little something extra to south vermillion though. that's because for the last nine season the bronze helmet trophy has stayed with the arrows. 1st qtr, sv looking to get a new set of downs but randy kelley breaks up the intended pass to eli royal. wildcats have to punt. arrows on offense now and look out for kevin figg on the jet sweep. he waits for his blockers down field, sheds some arm tackles as he gets to the sideline and good bye! 78 yards to the house for the sullivan senior. arrows lead 6-0. next south vermillion possession, wildcats go to the receiver screen pass but william newby forces the fumble then comes up with the recovery. sullivan ball. for the 10th year in a row the bronze helmet trophy is staying in sullivan as the arrows beat the wildcats 26-0. we're going to take our first timeout....when take our first we're going to take our first timeout....when we come back we'll let you know if west vigo could hand north daviess their first loss of the season... plus, we'll also have action from north vermillion, linton,