Segment Three In The Zone

back to in the zone.... one of my favorite rivalries in the wabash valley took place tonight between vincennes lincoln and jasper... the alices have won two straight in this series and everyone in green knows how bad i wanted them to make it three in a row. the alices hosted the wildcats... the vincennes defense sniffs out the qb keeper...logan mcrary leads of host of guys in green for the loss... alices ball and the get it to one of their playmakers brody ruggles...we makes one miss and he heads down the sidelines into jasper territory... alices still marching the ball down the field....rake haislip is a load to bring down...he's big and shfty....he chews up more yardage for the good guys... alices would get into the endzone on the drive...they get it to e smith....he jukes a couple of jasper defenders as he trotts his way into the promiseland... the right team didn't come out on top tonight....i'll let jasper enjoy this one.... vincennes lincoln will bounce back and get them down the road... three straight wins has north knox ranked for the first time this season.... the warriors are 15th in this weeks 2a poll.... north knox put their winning streak on the line at home against north central... 1st qtr, special teams coverage is always key especially when it leads to a turnover. warriors returner mishandles the ball and keylin thompson falls on it. t-birds ball in north knox territory. later in the 1st, warriors running back cole richter is a dangerous man esecially in the open field. he's brought down out of bounds great save by the camera man there. later in the drive, warriors knocking on the door. a delayed handoff to richter results in six for north knox. warriors roll the t-birds 54-0 and rack up their winning streak to four straight. a pair of 1-2 teams met in illinois as robinson hosted marshall. 1st qtr, lions going for it on 4th down in maroons red zone. look at the concentration by jacob shaffner as this ball goes right off the hands of the robinson defender and into his own for the lions touchdown. marshall up 6-0. later in the 1st, special teams play as robinson sophmore trey rodgers knocks out the lions mouth guard with this hit. bet you'll see that play again here on smashes. 2nd qtr, lions in the maroons red zone again. luke cook connects with shaffner again for the touchdown pass. marshall leads 14-0. the maroons come back and make this a close final but marshall scores again late to beat robinson 20-14. time now for the sports 10 spirit award for tonight, which is sponsored by riddell national bank... west vigo northiew sports 10 smashes of the night..... luke lannan from linton trucks his defender robinson's trey rodgers with the jaw rocking hit on special teams great pass break up hit by sullivan's randy kelley kevin figg saves marty's life in the end zone rick