Speech to Text for Segment Two In The Zone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the welcome back to in the zone.... one of the highlights for north daviess last year was their first ever win over west vigo... the cougars were not only looking for back to back wins over the vikings, but a five and ohh star to the season west vigo hosted the unbeaten cougars... vikings moving in the third quarter...dane andrews can hurt you with both his arm and legs....he puts it down here and it takes a whole hoist of cougars to bring him down... north daviess down seven when they get a huge play to go their way... zo jeffers heaves it to matthew wagler....not sure how the freshman made the shoe string catch but he breaks loose and is finally brought down at the one yard line... the west vigo defense was up for the challenge....backed up against their own goalline kaleb hannahs drops dj owens for a huge loss... cougars would try to go to the air on west vigo....that didn't work either... tanner reed is picked off by the vikings brandon stroud....how about that west vigo gets out of a huge jam... fourth quarter....west vigo still up seven-nothing but here comes north daviess... tanner reed hits dj owens in stride and no one is catching him... owens says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya... north daviess touchdown, their down 7-6 and their going for two... west vigo comes up with another big defensive stop...trey simpson drops the cougars for the loss... north daviess missed a field goal with one second left to win it.. this game lived up to the hype between two pretty good teams.....west vigo hangs on to win seven-six...the vikings hand the cougars their first loss of the season... northview was looking to stretch their winning streak to three in a row, they entertained owen valley... i've had a couple coaches tell me illias gordon is unblockable...the northview pass rusher proving it here with the sack... northview ball....they give it to their workhorse korbin allen....nice spin move by the knights back...he cuts back and finds lots of green in front of him... allen picks up 44 of his 82 on the ground on this td run....knights up seven-nothing... for the fourth week this season the knights defense was awesome....jonathan bradford the interception, setting the knights offense up with good field position... northview go right back to their ground and pound game...korbin allen patiently weaves his way into the endzone for his second score of the game... northview rolls 42-0......the knights have won three straight....they remain in first place in the wic west division with a three and ohh mark... we had a coach in the area that had a chance to reach a major milestone tonight... sports 10 dominic miranda has more on that.... thanks rick... parke heritage head coach brian moore is one victory away from 200 career wins... if his 1a 4th ranked wolves could beat eastern greene tonight moore would become just the 20th coach in indiana high school football history to reach 200 career wins.... coach moore had his team ready for this one and it showed in the early going. on parke heritage's first posession. . quarterback jake roberts hits jaylen crull on the wide receiver screen for a first down. very next play. . senior seth bollinger takes the handoff and he. is. gone. outrunning the entire t-bird defense. . . 60 yards untouched on his way to the housecall. the man with the great hair puts parke heritage up 8 to nothing early on. but the wolves were far from done. roberts tosses it out to the flat. . . but wait a minute. . . it's a double pass! and get this. . it's the sibling connection. freshman christian johnson finds his brother noble johnson wide open down field. that puts the wolves up 16 nothing and they never looked back in this one. the fourth ranked wolves put eastern greene away 51 to zero. they imrpove to a perfect 5 and oh on the season and get coach brian his 200th victory. just the 20th coach in indiana high school football to do so. that's gotta feel great. the thunderbirds of eastern greene drop to oh and five. next i traveled to linton stockton to see the miners put their three-game winning streak on the line at home against 4a boonville. although the pioners are 2 classes ahead. . .it was linton who stole the show tonight at roy williams field. we pick it up late second quarter with an absolute truckstick by linton senior luke lannen. man you could hear the thud from that one. . . truthfully it made me cringe. later in the drive the second back of the two headed miner monster lance dyer takes the handoff and walks into the endzone from 11 yards out. that puts linton up 14 nothing just before the half. boonville tried to get something going but pioner qb jackson phillips gets sandwiched by lanned and lineback braden jackson sending the miners into halftime up 2 scores. speaking of that two headed backfield monster for the miners. . listen to this. 152 yards and two t-d's for lance dyer. . . almost identical stats from luke lannen. . 148 yards and a pair of tuddies as well. . . wow. linton hangs on and pushes their winning streak to 4 in a row now with a 27 to 16 victory at home over boonville. they improve to 4 and one on the year. the pioneers head back to boonville below 500 at 2 and 3. that wraps it up for me. back to you marty last year north vermillion loss to linton during week four and would go on to play in the 1a state finals. after losing again to the miners last week the faclons are hoping history repeats itself. north vermillion was looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they hosted riverton parke. 1st qtr, brennan ellis making something happen as he scrambles out of the pocket and look at this catch by nick myers for the first down. later in drive, ellis keeps this one, gets into the open field and throws a nice stiff arm before lowering the shoulder for the first down. panthers turn on offense now and we have a nice little hookup here between qb derek lebron and cody roush for the first down. the falcons bounce back in a big way this week as they beat the panthers 35-0. still to come we have stops at north knox and robinson... and we have action from one of my favorite games the vincennes lincoln-jasper contest... in the zone will