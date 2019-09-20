Speech to Text for Award-winning author and rower makes Terre Haute stop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a special treat for rowing lovers.. award winning author "arshay cooper" is in terre haute this week. cooper is a member of the first all-black rowing team in the u-s. he has been visiting area schools to talk to kids about his experience. today.. he shared some of it with some folks at fairbanks park. they learned all about rowing.. and even did some of their own on the wabash. organizers say this event shows off some of what terre haute has to offer. "i think this area and the wabash are very underutilized. i think it has a lot to offer and i think it's something the community needs to start taking more advantage of." tomorrow its all about the kids! the crew will be out at fairbanks park from 10 a.m. to noon