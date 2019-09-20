Speech to Text for Organization honors Clinton veterans

a group of veterans and their families in clinton received a very special treat today.. volunteers at the hospice of the wabash valley welcomed them home. the event honored those who served in the military.. but they focused on those who served in vietnam. that's because many veterans were not given a warm welcome when they returned from the war. there was a breakfast... speakers and door prizes.. the veterans received a pin recognizing their service.