Speech to Text for Services set for THPD K9s Diesel and Luca

something.. say something... a terre haute police k9 officer has died. t-h-p-d announced today officer diesel the fourth was laid to rest last month.. he would have been 14-years-old this week. diesel joined the department in 2007 with his handler officer todd haller. he worked as a narcotics detection dog. he assisted with dangerous searches and seizures until 20-18. he also received several awards in k-9 olympics. according to officer haller... services will be held at 10 a.m. on september 26th.. they'll be at the cross tabernacle church in terre haute. there will also be services for k9 officer luca at that time. we are waiting for more details