Edgar County woman accused of driving drunk with her eight-year-old son in the vehicle

a wabash valley woman is accused of driving recklessly with her 8-year-old in the car.. police say she was under the influence of alcohol. police released information today. it all started yesterday afternoon in vermillion county.. police arrested this woman.. samantha libka. she's from paris, illinois. according to the vermillion county sheriff, there were several reports of a very reckless driver on state road 163 some reports said the driver was sidewiping other vehicles and leaving the roadway. when deputies caught up with the driver.. they say the vehicle left the road...and almost rolled. police stopped the driver just inside the illinois state line... deputies say ibka failed field sobriety tests... and a breath test.. they found several full and empty liquor bottles in the car. libka was taken to the edgar county, illinois jail. it's a good reminder if you see