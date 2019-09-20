Clear

Tox Away Day results

many vigo county people took advantage of a county wide event. vigo county solid waste management recently held a tox away day. this allows the community to dispose of items like appliances, oil and other items that you can't simply toss into the trash. organizers say the event saw an increase in attendance from last year. they disposed of more than "6" tons of appliances like washers and dryers. people dropped off 610 gallons of oil and 195 gallons of antifreeze. you can drop off electronic items during electronic waste day. that is set for
