Speech to Text for Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

atlantic could. back to you. a movement that's happening around the world today.. young people are leading protests to bring awareness to climate change. some people say it's an issue that needs serious attention. news 10's richard solomon was at a protest at indiana state earlier today. he shares more on how students are taking the lead in this global movement right here at home. rondrell... students led this protest in fact..one student i talked with told me the world we grew up in..won't be the same for future generations. {pk} "nats of protest" it's a sound that's being heard all over the world. student meghan tooley told me everyday she studies how humans are destroying the earth. "it's pathetic. this is a problem and we need to fix it. but we're not stepping back and looking at what our creations do" students led protests all over the world on friday.... including one at indiana state. tooley was among students who skipped class to raise awareness. she told me it's on her to stand up. "this is something that effects everyone on the entire planet. i'm a human and i want to be apart of something and i want to be apart of something good for change" dr jim "spear" is a professor at isu. he says climate change is a natural process. however, he also says things we do in our everyday lives makes this process worse. "so driving our cars, flying in airplanes, burning coal for our electrcity that pumps a lot of carbon dioxcide in the atmosphere" spear says carbon dioxide occurs naturally in the atmosphere. but increasing it traps heat and changes our global temperature. some warn this could mean drastic changes in the years to come. "that's catastrophic change it's a world we're not familiar with" but tooley believes if everyone works together...we could save the world. "just do your part it's everyone you're living on this planet you're not living on mars so everyone's effected by this issue" [take live] [notes:richard solomon live at isu] tooley told me students at indiana state are planning more movements. she called the protest today..a great call to action. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon many vigo county people took county people many vigo solomon richard solomon