Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 67. south wind around 6 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. south southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 67. south wind around 6 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. south southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. "a new worldwide dementia study".. reveals "some surprising misconceptions" about the disease. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 67. south wind around 6 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 87. south southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18