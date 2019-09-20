Speech to Text for College Go Week at Sugar Creek

"in brazil". "sugar creek consolidated elementary".. has been discussing "college" and "futu career paths" with students this past week. they had "a college tailgate today" to celebrate with "2"-local schools in attendance. terre haute's own "indiana state university" and "rose-hulman institute of technology".. in true tailgate fashion.. students spent time outside playing games, eating hotdogs, and watching school cheerleaders perform. "students".. have been discussing college and future jobs throughout the week "educators say".. it's never too early to start preparing students. /////// ///// "they have all different colleges that they plan on attending and it's cute and fun to listen to them about their ideas and what they want to be when they grow up." /////// this is all part of this is all /////// this is all part of celebrating indiana's "college go week". and that kicks-off "monday".