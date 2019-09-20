Speech to Text for Alumni honored at Northview High School

new role on october 1st. "students" learned about "the possibilities of life after high school". that's through eyes of those "who were once in their shoes". "several alumni" made the trip back "to northview high school" in brazil. they were inducted into "the hall of knights" this morning. inductees.. like: "theresa tribble" spoke with students about their success. she's "an entrepreneur" in boston, massachusetts... though she's no longer in the area... "she says".. this honor will always be "a piece of home". ////// ////// "for me personally, coming from out of town, i think it's a nice way to reconnect alumni with the school... and so that i'm thinking about northview on a regular basis." /////// "the new hall of knights class" will be honored "at tonight's homecoming football game". that's at "7"-o'clock eastern