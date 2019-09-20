Speech to Text for "...There are big things ahead." Trent Miles talks about the future of the Boys and Girls Club

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"trent miles" is the new terre haute boys and girls club "c-e-o". "news 10" shared this news with you yesterday. "miles" will oversee day-to-day operations. he will also help "with strategic planning" and "progra expansion". "today".. "miles" took time to speak with "news 10" about his new role. he has a long history "with the club".. and says.. he wants to make sure it continues to have "a successful future"! ////// ////// "well, you have to grow. you know, if you're staying idle, you're not getting any better. it's no different than being a football coach. you know, you've got to continue to get better and we've got to grow the boys and girls club and we've got to reach out to the community and we've got to have a great relationship and establish that with the vigo county school corporation. so, there's big things ahead for the boys and girls club. /////// "miles" has a long coaching resume.. including: "i-s-u football".. and most recently, "the philadephia eagles". he begins his