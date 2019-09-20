Speech to Text for Shooting clay for a good cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hundreds of people raised money.. "with a bang" in terre haute. that's with the 10th annual "sporting clay shoot"! it's a fundraiser "through the union health foundation". "leaders say".. "the event" is similar to golf. "teams" go to different stations and shoot "sporting clays" for points. "money raised" supports different initiatives "at union health".. like: "the nic-u" an "cancer care". "organizers say".. this is a unique way "to get people involved". ////// ////// "we hear over and over again how excited that folks are because it is something different... you have a lot of folks out here, who aren't golfers, but they would love to participate in a charitable event that isn't golf." /////// through this event.. "organizers say".. they've raised more than "210"-thousand dollars! "today's shoot" included: "33"-teams.. and nearly "200"-shooters.