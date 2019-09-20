Clear
Former Vigo County Prosecutor's Office employee will face one count of criminal conversion

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

pushed back "to january". new information at this hour.. on a case we 1st told you about "back in may". "holly silver".. a former employee "with the vigo county prosecutor's office".. will only face "1"-count of criminal conversion. according to court documents.. "silver".. who was "the director of the child support division at the time".. used a county-owned credit card "for personal use". "detectives say".. that happened "13"-times between december 20-18 and may 20-19. "silver" admitted to using the card on occassion.. but would always include "a personal check" to pay for the charges. "a special prosecutor" was brought-in to review the case. silver's next court date "is
