All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crews are working to fix a dirty water problem in knox county. at this point a boil order is not in effect. officials say if you have dirty water you should avoid using the hot water. that's because it could ruin your water heater. you should also wait to do laundry. that's until the water clears back up. if you have any questions call the knox county water office at the number on your screen.

////

martinsville police are offering a reward for anyone who can help solve vandalism at a cemetery. someone knocked over 31 tombstones over the weekend. the city believes it'll cost a few thousand dollars for repairs. adams memorials now has all the tombstones back in place. if you have a tip call the martinsville police department at the number on your screen.

///

Meanwhile linton's mayor wants to know who's responsible for vandalism at the city park. according to the mayor's office trash cans were dumped all over the park. when the trash cans were empty they were put on these basketball goals. if you have any information call the linton mayor's office. that number is on your screen.

////

trent miles has been named ceo of the terre haute boys and girls club. he's a long-time professional and collegiate football coach. miles is a terre haute native. he starts october 1st.

////

the coca-cola bottle is famous all over the world. and it's design was created right here in terre haute. happening tomorrow a festival will be held downtown! it will give the community a sneak peek of the history behind the bottle while getting to enjoy some of those delicious cola products! news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she has more on the history of the coke bottle and why we're celebrating it! many of us see these giant coke bottles all over the town, but we don't always know the history behind them. this festival will all the community to learn the history of this iconic soda. the bottle was created in 1915 at the root glass factory. the design is what makes those around the world visit the wabash valley... the development director of the museum told me the factory who made is also designed the pepsi bottle! for more cool facts like this head out to the festival! it'll take place on the 900 block of wabash from 10 am to 6 pm. reporting live from dowtown terre haute, jk, news 10.

///

this year's hoosier harvest could be the worst since 2012. experts say the corn and soybean crops will be smaller. according to the u-s department of agriculture total production is expected to be down 20% from last year. it's also taking farmers longer to get out in the fields to harvest.