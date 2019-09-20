Speech to Text for Coca-Cola Festival: Celebrating the birthplace of the cola bottle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening tomorrow... a festival will be held downtown. it's to celebrate terre haute being the birthplace for the "coca cola contour" bottle! it gives people a better understanding of the history behind the bottle.. news 10's jordan kudisch is live in downtown. she has more on what you can expect to see at the festival. whether you're at the grocery store... or watching t.v... everywhere you look you see coke bottles... right? but what makes it so special.. is that the design for that bottle originated right here in terre haute. this festival will focus on celebrating the unique design! here are some of the details.. it starts at 10 am and goes until 6 pm. admission is free... unless you want to buy some merchandise! it'll take place on the 900 block of wabash. they'll be a range of collectable items for purchase.. and of course.. plenty of coke products to drink! you'll also see a kids area...communisee a kids area...community stage... live bands.. and more. development director of the museum told me she hopes the festival inspires people to appreciate the history our town has to offer. "be proud of terre haute because we terre haute "be proud of "be proud of terre haute because we have a lot to be proud of and this is just one piece of it that we can celebrate and for those who are visiting our community we hope that they recognize that the people who live here are very proud of the innovation that came from designing the coke bottle and we hope they come and tell other people to come and visit terre haute." want to know some want to haute." want to know some pieces of history about the bottle that many people know of? i'll tell you when i come back. reporting live in downtown terre haute,