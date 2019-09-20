Speech to Text for Power of the Purse September 25th SMWC Rec Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with danille isbell, resource development director for united way of the wabash valley. mark your calendars and plan to join us at this year's power of the purse event presented by saint mary-of-the-woods college. we will be on the beautiful campus of saint mary-of-the-woods-college at the jeanne knorele sports and recreation center on september 25th for an afternoon of fun for a great cause. doors will open at 3:00 pm with networking, raffle and food. the live auction and purse raffle drawing will begin at 5:00 pm. yes, you read that right we are bringing back the live auction this year with 3 fabulous packages donated by local businesses for a value of over $1,000 each! but don't worry we will still have more ways to win a magnificent purse with fantastic extras included! we will have over 10 purse packages sponsored by local businesses and organizations that will be raffled. this allows everyone the chance to go home with a new purse! come hungry as we will be featuring delicious treats from over 20 local restaurants and a cash bar will be available. tickets are $30 each or a table of 8 is available for $220. we will have seating available for all guests this year! and don't forget this all supports the kids! success by 6 is a united way committee that focuses on promoting early childhood education in our community and preparing all children for kindergarten. this amazing group offers the real men read and read united programs, helped bring on my way pre-k to our community, and offered grants to local child cares to increase the quantity of high quality spaces in our community. this is among many other great programs and resources for the future of our community, the children. (812) 235-6287 powerofthepurse4kids.org