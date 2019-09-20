Clear

Friday: Sunny and very warm. Light south breeze. High: 88°

Quiet weather continues through Saturday afternoon. That's when more clouds will move in and it will be breezy.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:36 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
A Quiet Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Friday: Sunny and very warm. Light south breeze. High: 88°

National Night Out making an impact on the youth

Thursday night weather

Cup Trophy

Trey Goodman

ND-West Vigo preview

L&A Family Farms joins in on fall fun

Hey Kevin: Terre Haute Beer Fest

Trent Miles selected as new Boys and Girls Club leader

Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator