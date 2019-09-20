Speech to Text for National Night Out making an impact on the youth

"the more interactions we can have with our community the better off we are as a community " police, first responders and the community are satisfied tonight. that's after spending the evening with each other while having some fun. good evening and thanks for joining us.. it was national night out in vigo county. police say it's one of their most important nights of the year. news 10's richard solomon was there earlier. he explains how some of the "young people" are using tonigh to look at first responders in a different light. i met a very special 13 years old! get this..he already has an idea of what he wants to be when he gets older. he told me the national night out event gave him the experience of a lifetime.... as a first responder. when levi hollifield heard the sirens.. "nats" he heard his future calling.. "it feels like i was a cop for a little bit and it feels really awsome to be in a cop car" he was able to experience this at the annual wabash valley night out. fairbanks park hosted the event. along with great music and food and smiles...many first responders connected with people in the community. some...like hollifeld...eve n learned how to use some of the equipment. hollifield said this was one of the best learning experiences he's ever "feels like everybody can just have fun and learn about cops, what they do, and like help like all of us here today" terre haute police officer ryan adamson says they do this event for children like hollifield. he wants children and adults to be comfortable with the law enforcement in their neighborhoods. "the community is our eyes and ears whether it be through social media phone calls emails whatever. at the end of the day when we have a community that we work well with it creates a stronger and safer community" he says events like these also strengthen law enforcement. he say they help get rid of negative stigmas some people have against first responders. meanwhile, hollifield told me his dream of being a community hero..seems very possible. "inspiring. it's like us but they do a little bit more like day and night" hollifield told me he's going to make sure next year he brings 3 of his friends out to the event. meanwhile, we hope to get a final count of all the people who came out